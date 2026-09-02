House Of Makeup Review: Their Viral Skin Tint Is Really A Game Changer

There’s a certain kind of makeup I keep coming back to: the kind that makes you look like you’re wearing makeup without actually looking like you’re wearing much of it. House Of Makeup seems to understand that mood.

The Indian homegrown beauty brand, founded by Harlin Sachdeva, has been making waves online with its skin tint and other easy, everyday products. The brand focuses on 100% vegan, cruelty-free and high-performance cosmetics. I tried a few of its popular formulas, and here’s what genuinely worked, what didn’t and what I’d actually buy again.

Face Anything Non-Comedogenic Luminous Skin Tint

If you’ve spent enough time scrolling through beauty reels, chances are you’ve come across this skin tint. After testing it myself, I can understand some of the hype.

I tried the MO5 shade, and the formula is neither too watery nor too thick, making it easy to blend and quick to absorb. It offers light, natural coverage that evens out the complexion without looking like foundation.

The finish is dewy and fresh, giving the skin a glass-skin, luminous effect without feeling heavy. It also sits well under other makeup, including blush. The formula contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and goji berries, while SPF 25+++ is also listed by the brand. For my dry skin, the hydrating feel worked particularly well.

The only downside? It became quite oily on my skin by evening. Also, despite the SPF, I wouldn’t skip sunscreen underneath it.

Price: ₹799

Rating: 4.5/5

Dab N Glow Easy-Blend Lip + Cheek Tint

Unlike the usual liquid tints, Dab N Glow has a creamy, balm-like texture and comes in convenient roll-up packaging. I tried the Burnt Rose shade, a deep pink that looks quite pigmented initially but blends into a softer, naturally flushed finish.

It works on the cheeks, lips and eyelids, although I liked it best on the lips. It gives a subtle wash of colour with a fresh, dewy finish and doesn’t feel heavy.

The problem is longevity. Blend it too much and the colour starts disappearing, and by evening, most of the tint had faded.

Price: ₹599

Rating: 3/5

Starry Night Liquid Highlighter

Starry Night is a gold liquid highlighter infused with crushed pearls. Instead of giving an intense, glittery finish, it leaves behind a soft pearly glow that looks quite natural on the cheekbones.

The brand says it is smudge- and transfer-resistant. In my experience, it can come off with pressure, although the shine still lingers. The glow also becomes less prominent after a few hours.

Price: ₹799

Rating: 3.5/5

Dawn To Dawn Liquid Matte Lipsticks

I tried two shades from the range: Rose Cream, a pretty pink, and Ginger Snap, a nude-brown from the mini range. Both dry down quickly to a matte finish, although the mini felt slightly less smooth than the full-sized formula.

The portability of the mini is definitely a plus. However, the lipsticks felt drier than expected and transferred when rubbed. They also didn’t last anywhere close to the 12-hour claim in my experience.

Price: ₹599 full-size, ₹299 mini

Rating: 2.5/5

Final Verdict

House Of Makeup has some genuinely good everyday products, but the Face Anything Skin Tint is the clear winner for me. It delivers natural coverage, hydration and a flattering glow without feeling heavy.

The rest are decent but come with compromises, particularly when it comes to longevity. If you’re trying the brand for the first time, I’d start with the skin tint.

Disclaimer: This articler is based on personal experience and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Results may vary, so choose what suits your skin and consult a dermatologist or qualified expert when needed.