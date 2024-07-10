Chips Brand's Jalebi Prank Continues To Trick Netizens Even In 2024; Old Lay's Pakistan Post Goes Viral Again

Lay's Pakistan Jalebi Flavour Prank | Lay's Pakistan

Lay's Pakistan's 2022 post on April Fools' Day has caught the attention of foodies for another time. It was shared on Reddit this July. Soon, it attracted the reactions of people on the social media site. What was the post all about, which let netizens talking? Let us reveal at without any more suspense and tell you that the Lay's Pakistan claimed and made a prank about introducing jabeli flavour chips in the market.

On Instagram, the chips brand posted an image of the 'Jalebi flavoured' product and wrote, "Introducing the all new Lay's Jalebi." People, at first, believed it to be true but soon realised it to be catchy prank. While a few comments on their post already noted reactions to the desi dessert flavour, others tried to highlight that it was a mere April Fools' Day post.

Netizens react

Now, in 2024, the product has caught the attention of internet users once again. Most seem to be unaware of the prank.

People are seen reacting on Reddit believing the Lay's Pakistan's jalebi flavour products to be a true thing. "Hey ma mata ji," netizens wrote while exaggerating their shocking reaction to the unusual flavour. Many replied to the Reddit post with funny memes. Sarcastically, one of the comments even suggested the brand to introduce more such sweet-inspired flavours and said, "Kaju katli flavour lao tab main Manu (I would only believe if they bring Kaju Katli flavour)."