Chinese Visa Rejection Saves West Bengal Woman From Nepal Flood-Hit Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrimage, Her Group Of 32 Still Missing

Chinese Visa Rejection Saves West Bengal Woman From Nepal Flood-Hit Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrimage | X - IamWafula1

A visa rejection that left 61-year-old Tapati Singha disappointed has now turned into an unexpected stroke of luck. The West Bengal woman had planned to join a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through Nepal, but after her Chinese visa was denied, she changed her travel plans and went to Ladakh instead.

The decision meant she was not with the 32 other members of the West Bengal pilgrimage group when devastating flash floods struck Nepal near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Tapati Singha heads back to Kolkata

Singha, who had spent months preparing for the pilgrimage, said she is now cutting short her Ladakh trip and returning to Kolkata.

"I have already landed in Delhi and should reach Kolkata airport by evening," she told PTI.

Her Chinese visa was reportedly rejected just days before the planned pilgrimage, without a reason being given. She had been preparing for the journey since May, taking part in meetings, shopping trips and trekking sessions organised ahead of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra.

Instead of joining the group, Singha travelled to Ladakh.

What initially felt like a major disappointment has taken on a completely different meaning following the disaster in Nepal.

32 West Bengal pilgrims remain untraceable

The group Singha was supposed to travel with left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day. The 32-member party included 30 pilgrims and two tour managers.

The group later reached the Rasuwagadhi area, close to the Nepal-Tibet border, where members were preparing to cross into Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

According to officials, communication with all 32 members was lost after the flash flood struck the region. The Nepal-based partner of the Kolkata travel agency has also been unable to contact the travellers.

Families in West Bengal are anxiously waiting for information about their relatives as rescue and search efforts continue.

Nepal flood disaster triggers rescue effort

The flash floods caused extensive destruction across parts of Nepal and the adjoining Tibet region, washing away roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Hundreds of people have been reported missing, with Indian nationals and pilgrims among those whose whereabouts remain uncertain.

The Indian government has been coordinating with Nepalese authorities to trace citizens who remain uncontactable. West Bengal authorities have also activated helplines to assist families seeking information.

Nepal Tourism Board officials have said hundreds of tourists lost contact in the flood-hit Rasuwa area, including foreign visitors travelling towards Kailash Mansarovar and other Himalayan destinations.