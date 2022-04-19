China's health care workers are torturing dogs in Shanghai, here's why

In the China's largest city and the economic and cultural capital 'Shanghai' is currently going through difficult time amid Covid-19 on the rise.

People are angry as they are stuck in lockdown with no end in sight. Pandemic prevention workers are taking COVID-19 positive dogs and pets away. Emotions of anger and frustation have evoked in netizens as the pets are tortured and killed brutally.

In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, they are taking away dogs in nets who are showing covid symptoms because they believe the pet owner will get infected by covid-19.

Few days ago a video went viral on the internet in which the cops were seen hitting the dog with a stick several times which was disheartening to watch. Now a video went viral in which dogs are seen locked in racks with no space for them to move as there are around 3-4 dogs in one rack.

Earlier, an elderly man decided to take his dog for a walk. Covid stormtroopers caught him and took away his dog in a net. It is said they are most likely to kill his dog.

These kind of videos evoke emotions of anger, sadness and frustration in people towards pandemic prevention workers. Several cases came forward on the internet.

The internet has been fueled by images and videos of pandemic prevention workers killing dogs, residents looting local stores and drones flying over skyscrapers telling residents to “control your soul’s desire for freedom”.

Last week, President Xi Jinping said “prevention and control work cannot be relaxed” on a trip to the southern island province of Hainan,

Hinting that Shanghai is far away to return back to normalcy.

The video was uploaded few days back by Germs of Woke CCP and since then it has almost 1 Million times and multiple retweets.

Watch video:

Pets from people getting tested positive for covid are being collected to be killed in #Shanghai #China.#CCP is evil. pic.twitter.com/jc2P5K2f5W — Germs of Woke CCP (@GermsofCCP) April 10, 2022

