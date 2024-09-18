China: Unleashed Dog Jumps On Pregnant Woman, Makes Pet Owner Pay ₹10 Lakh Compensation Over Miscarriage

Representative Photo | Canva

In an unfortunate incident, a 41-year-old pregnant woman in Shanghai, China lost her baby after he was left scared by a golden retriever. The woman surnamed Yan was on her walk outside her residence when the dog suddenly jumped on her, leading her to suffer pain in her lower abdomen. It was then learned that she recorded a miscarriage, which left her heartbroken.

41-year-old woman loses child after dog scares her

Yan tried to conceive through multiple in vitro fertilisation (IVF) surgeries for the last few years and when she was finally expecting a baby this year, the dog's frightening episode turned things upside down. The dog pounced on her at her residential community space when she just stepped of her house to receive a parcel, according to reports.

The pregnant woman was startled and stepped back, injuring her back in the process, stated posts by Chinese media outlets while pointing out further that she immediately felt something in her waist and lower abdomen.

Woman heartbroken on suffering miscarriage

“I’ve been pregnant for nearly four months. After the dog frightened me, I felt pain in my belly. I went to the hospital, but sadly my baby could not be saved...It’s really hard for me to have this baby. I’ve had IVF treatment for three years. Now I have miscarried. I am heartbroken,” she told while speaking to the local news media.

Taking it to court

Yan brought the incident to the notice of the court by filing a lawsuit against Li, the pet owner. The matter of the pet dog being unleashed came forward, which is not acceptable at public places in China. To the unversed, the law in China, under China’s Animal Epidemic Prevention Law, asks pet owners to leash their pet dogs in public areas. Taking note of the case, the court made Li to pay 90,000 yuan (Approx. 10,63,652.40 Indian Rupee) for the physical and emotional distress caused to the pregnant woman during the disturbing incident encountered earlier this year.