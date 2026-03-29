China Man Rescued After Viral ‘Zip Tie Escape' Challenge Goes Wrong At Home

A man in China’s Guangzhou city had to be rescued by emergency services after attempting a dangerous viral internet challenge that left him completely immobilised inside his own apartment. Authorities later used the incident to warn people about the risks of blindly following online trends.

Viral challenge turns into emergency

The incident unfolded when the man attempted the so-called “Zip Tie Escape Challenge,” a trend circulating online in which participants restrain themselves and try to break free without assistance.

According to reports, the man carried out the challenge alone at his rented residence, unaware of how quickly the situation could spiral out of control.

To make the challenge more difficult, he first wrapped himself in a thick cotton blanket, secured his body with a fishing net, and then fastened multiple heavy-duty zip ties from his neck down to his ankles. However, once fully restrained, he realised he could no longer move or escape.

Delivery worker helps save the day

The situation might have turned serious if not for a delivery worker passing by the building who heard desperate cries for help coming from inside the apartment. The delivery person immediately alerted local police.

Firefighters rushed to the location and were forced to break open the gate to gain entry. Inside, rescue personnel discovered the man lying on his bed, tightly bound and unable to free himself. He was safely released after emergency teams cut through the restraints.

Authorities issue warning over online trends

Firefighter Liu Junjie later confirmed that the man had intentionally restrained himself as part of the viral challenge. Officials highlighted the case as an example of how internet trends can quickly become dangerous when attempted without supervision or safety planning.

Experts warn that challenges involving restriction of movement, breathing limitations, or isolation can lead to serious injury, panic, or even life-threatening situations if something goes wrong.

Growing concern over risky social media challenges

In recent years, several viral challenges worldwide have raised safety concerns, prompting authorities to urge people, especially young internet users, to think carefully before participating in extreme online trends. Emergency responders emphasise that activities requiring physical restraint should never be attempted alone.

The rescued man was reportedly unharmed but shaken by the experience, serving as a reminder that viral fame is never worth risking personal safety.

Credits: South China Morning Post reports