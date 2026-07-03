China Gym Cancels Man's Membership Over Body Odour After Complaints From Other Members

A gym in eastern China's Hangzhou has sparked widespread discussion after cancelling a member's long-term membership over complaints about his body odour despite refunding the unused portion of his fees. The unusual incident was reported by the South China Morning Post, citing local outlet Zhejiang TV.

The member, identified only by his surname Shi, had signed up for a three-year gym membership in May 2025 by paying 6,388 yuan (around ₹89,587). The membership was valid until April 2028, but the gym informed him on June 20 that it had decided to terminate his contract early.

According to a message sent by the gym, the decision came only after prolonged internal discussions and repeated complaints from other customers.

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"We thought it through carefully for a long time before making this decision. We will refund your money for the remaining time of your membership period," the gym told Shi.

Gym says business concerns and customer complaints forced decision

The fitness centre explained that it had been struggling to balance customer satisfaction with business challenges. Management said numerous members claimed Shi's strong body odour during workouts made exercising uncomfortable.

"We are already under pressure to do business amid the economic downturn and we are trying to treat each customer well. But many customers repeatedly complained to us that the strong odour in the gym had affected them. So we have to end your membership," the message stated.

Shi later received a refund of 3,888 yuan (around $570) for the unused portion of his membership. The gym also provided him with a three-month membership at another fitness centre as part of the arrangement.

Staff tried alternative solutions before ending membership

According to gym staff, the issue had persisted for some time. Employees reportedly attempted several measures to reduce discomfort among other members, including asking Shi to exercise during quieter hours and allocating equipment in a corner of the facility. However, complaints continued, with some members reportedly avoiding machines he had used or choosing treadmills farther away.

Fitness enthusiast says he did his best to avoid disturbing others

Shi said he understood that he perspired heavily during workouts but insisted he made every effort to maintain hygiene and minimise inconvenience. He regularly carried several towels to wipe away sweat and covered gym equipment while exercising.

The Hangzhou resident has been committed to fitness for years. Around a decade ago, he underwent a remarkable weight-loss journey, reducing his weight from approximately 125 kg to 80 kg. Since then, exercise has become a regular part of his life, and he said he visited the gym about five times a week.

Despite the complaints, Shi had hoped to continue working out at the same facility because it was located close to his home.