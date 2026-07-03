'Final Destination At Every Step': Biker Seriously Injured After Hidden Pothole Crash In Gujarat's Junagadh - VIDEO

A disturbing video from Gujarat's Junagadh has once again highlighted the dangers of waterlogged roads during the monsoon, reigniting concerns over road maintenance and public safety. The viral clip has prompted widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the condition of roads and the accountability of civic authorities.

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall when a couple was travelling on a motorcycle along a rain-soaked stretch of road. Unaware of what lay beneath the accumulated rainwater, the rider unknowingly drove into a pothole concealed under the flooded surface.

Hidden pothole causes biker to lose control

The impact caused the motorcycle's front wheel to get trapped inside the pothole, instantly throwing both riders off balance. The couple was flung onto the road, with the woman landing on the rider's back while the man struck his head on the ground.

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The biker appeared to have suffered serious injuries and was unable to get back on his feet. The woman tried to assist him before passersby rushed to the spot to help. According to reports, the injured rider was later taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Heavy rainfall often masks potholes and damaged road surfaces, making them nearly impossible for motorists to spot. Such hidden hazards are a recurring safety concern across several parts of India during the monsoon season.

Police patrol vehicle draws criticism

Apart from the accident itself, another moment in the video triggered public anger. A police-operated 112 emergency patrol vehicle was seen driving past the accident site without stopping to check on the injured couple or offer assistance.

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The footage quickly went viral, with many users questioning why an emergency response vehicle did not intervene despite witnessing the aftermath of the crash.

Social media questions civic accountability

The incident has fuelled fresh debate over the state of road infrastructure and monsoon preparedness in Gujarat.

One user wrote, "Notice how the police patrolling vehicle didn’t bother to help or even stop. Just saw what was happening, observed that there is no visible reason/excuse to extort anything from any party here, and quietly left the scene. Utterly professional behaviour!"

Another commented, "An emergency vehicle drives past someone in imminent need of emergency help. What clownery is this? We’re doomed."

Expressing frustration over poor infrastructure, one person remarked, "Every part of Final Destination can be filmed here in India without any equipment and VFX."