China Couple Hosts Wrestling Match Before Wedding, Winner Escapes Lifetime Housework; Netizens React

A wedding in southwestern China grabbed attention after a couple replaced traditional ceremonies with a dramatic professional wrestling showdown, complete with costumes, referees and a playful household wager.

A wedding ring inside a wrestling ring

Instead of floral decorations and dance performances, the newlyweds transformed a hotel venue in Zunyi, located in Guizhou province, into a wrestling arena. A giant screen welcomed guests with a bold match poster announcing “Groom vs Bride.” Nearly 300 attendees gathered to witness what became one of the region’s most unconventional wedding celebrations.

Professional wrestler He Yinsheng and his bride decided to blend their personal interests with their big day. The event followed a best-of-three format, where each partner led their own team into the ring. The rule was simple and humorous: whoever lost the match would be responsible for household chores for life.

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Guests cheer as action unfolds

Before the main event, trained performers entertained the crowd with choreographed wrestling sequences featuring body slams, grappling techniques and dramatic takedowns. Guests watched enthusiastically, turning the wedding into an interactive spectacle rather than a formal ceremony.

Children and adults alike stayed glued to the action as the energy inside the hall resembled a live sports event more than a traditional reception.

Bride secures victory

The highlight came when the bride and groom finally stepped into the ring. Amid loud cheers, the bride quickly gained momentum, skillfully dodging attacks before executing a clean shoulder throw that brought the groom down.

The referee declared her the winner, officially freeing her from lifelong housework responsibilities,a result that drew laughter and applause from the audience.

Choreographed yet meaningful

Although the match had been rehearsed to ensure safety, the performance maintained suspense throughout. He Yinsheng later explained that all participants were professionally trained and that precautions were taken to prevent injuries.

He admitted he planned to lose, joking that he could never let his wife carry the burden of house chores alone.

A creative alternative to expensive weddings

The idea reportedly emerged during wedding planning when rising costs pushed the couple to think differently. Instead of hiring singers or elaborate entertainment, they created a themed wrestling event that reflected their personalities.

While both families initially found the concept unusual, they supported the couple’s decision. The celebration ultimately combined food, fun and performance, exceeding attendance expectations.