'No Less Than Miracle': Muslim Woman In UP Delivers Quadruplets Naturally Over Five Days In Rare Medical Case

In an extraordinary medical occurrence, a woman from Uttar Pradesh successfully delivered four babies, two boys and two girls, through normal delivery over a span of five days at a private hospital, surprising doctors and medical experts alike.

A high-risk pregnancy closely monitored

Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal district, had been receiving medical care at Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area since the early stages of her pregnancy. Ultrasound scans conducted during the third month confirmed the presence of four fetuses, categorising the pregnancy as high-risk.

Medical experts typically consider quadruplet pregnancies extremely rare and medically complicated due to the increased risks of premature birth, low birth weight, and maternal health concerns. Doctors had initially suggested fetal reduction to minimise complications, but the family chose to continue with the pregnancy under strict supervision.

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First baby born on May 9, others follow days later

According to the hospital, Amina delivered her first baby on May 9. In an unusual development, labour progressed again days later, leading to the birth of three more babies on May 14. Remarkably, all four infants were delivered without the need for a Caesarean section.

Dr. Shubhra Agrawal, who headed the medical team, described the case as the hospital’s first instance of quadruplets being born through normal delivery. She explained that a specialised team of doctors and nursing staff continuously monitored the mother’s health and fetal development throughout the pregnancy.

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Newborns stable, under precautionary care

Following delivery, the newborns were placed on ventilator support as a precaution due to their premature status. Doctors confirmed that all four babies are stable and responding well to treatment. The mother is also recovering well and remains in good health.

The medical team managing the case included Dr. Roli Agrawal, Dr. Purti Chhanna, and several trained staff members who coordinated round-the-clock care.

Family expresses gratitude

Expressing relief and happiness, Amina thanked the doctors for safely guiding her through the complex pregnancy. Her husband, Mohammad Alim, praised the hospital staff for their dedication and careful handling of the case over several months.

Medical professionals note that natural delivery of quadruplets is exceptionally uncommon worldwide, making this case a significant milestone for the hospital and a remarkable example of coordinated maternal care and medical expertise.