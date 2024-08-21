Chilling Video! 5-Foot-Long Cobra Found Inside Washing Machine In Kota, Rescued

In a chilling incident, a family in Rajasthan's Kota found a cobra coiled inside its washing machine. They were shocked to find the reptile, which stretched to five feet, inside their house. Soon, the family members captured the incident on camera and alerted people about it. The snake was eventually rescued and released into the forest, according to reports.

Man goes to use washing machine, finds cobra inside

A long-form video shared by India Today showed how the camera shifted from the living room of the Kota residence to the place where the washing machine was fitted. Approaching the equipment and zooming into it, the snake was captured on camera. The chilling footage recorded the snake hissing and pulling its tongue back and forth while hiding itself inside the washing machine. Meanwhile, a short clip of how the cobra was found inside the washing machine, coiled and seated towards one of the corners is widely being circulated on social media now.

The cobra was sighted when one of the family members was about to drop some clothes into the machine for washing them. Identified as Shambhudayal, the man was left scared with the unexpected sight he came across when he went to wash clothes in the washing machine. He carefully managed to deal with the situation by turning off the machine and alerting a snake catcher to rescue the cobra from his house. The visuals from the washing machine showed a cobra curled up inside with its hood spread and tongue protruding repeatedly with a hissing sound.

Snake rescued

Govind Sharma, a snake catcher in the area was contacted for help. Soon, the reptile was rescued and released it into the Ladpura forest, a considerable distance away from the human habitation. Sharma was quoted in the news report as saying, ""The presence of snakes in homes, shops, and even hospitals has become increasingly common in Kota."