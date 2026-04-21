Chilling Crash Video: Biker Narrowly Escapes Fatal Injury After Colliding With Pedestrians Crossing Highway

A chilling crash video shared on social media has gone viral, showing a biker narrowly escaping fatal injuries after colliding with pedestrians attempting to cross a busy highway.

The video was posted on Monday on Instagram by content creator Gandharv Gavde, who runs a page named _yash_vocals. According to the post, the incident occurred while he was returning home from work.

The helmet camera footage shows the biker travelling at high speed on a national highway when he suddenly crashes into two women crossing the road. The impact causes the rider to lose control of his motorcycle, after which he is seen being dragged along the road with the vehicle for several metres.

In the disturbing visuals, the biker’s head can be seen violently scraping against the concrete road surface. However, he survived the crash as he was wearing a helmet, which appears to have prevented life-threatening head injuries. He also escaped further harm as no oncoming vehicle ran over him during the incident.

Sharing the footage, Gavde wrote that he would release additional visuals, including photographs of his damaged helmet. He urged riders to wear proper protective gear, stating that the helmet played a crucial role in saving his life. He also criticised pedestrians for crossing the highway at unsafe locations, likening their behaviour to using a zebra crossing.