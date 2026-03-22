Mumbai-Goa Highway Horror: Biker Crashes Into Car After Sudden U Turn, Fatal Gudi Padwa Tragedy; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Vadalwaralive Instagram Handle

Mumbai: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media capturing a fatal accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, where a two-wheeler rider lost his life after colliding with a car attempting a sudden U-turn in the middle of the road.

The incident, which reportedly took place on March 18, coinciding with the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, occurred near the Sahara Hotel in the Pen-Ambivali stretch. According to details mentioned in the caption accompanying the video shared by instagram handle 'Vadalwaralive', the deceased has been identified as Shubham Devidas Patil, a resident of Ambivali.

Visuals from the video show the bike rider speeding along the highway before crashing head-on into a car that appears to be making an abrupt U-turn without adequate caution. The impact of the collision is severe, with both the motorcycle and the car sustaining extensive damage. The bonnet of the car is seen crumpled, while the two-wheeler is left mangled, clearly indicating the force of the crash.

The driver has been identified as Akshat Rathor. A case has been registered against him at the Dadar Marine Police Station, although further official confirmation and detailed statements from authorities are awaited.

The tragic incident has sparked concern over reckless driving practices, particularly the dangerous trend of taking unauthorized U-turns on high-speed corridors. Highways like the Mumbai-Goa route witness heavy vehicular movement, and such sudden manoeuvres can prove fatal, as seen in this case. As the video continues to circulate widely, it serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of momentary negligence on the road.

Just days after this fatal accident, a major mishap was reported on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Vasai-Virar region. A six-vehicle collision at Sasupada led to heavy traffic congestion, with reports pointing towards poor road conditions and incomplete service road work as possible contributing factors. At present, the cause of the accident remains unclear, and there is no confirmed information about any deaths or injuries.

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