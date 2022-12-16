Chicken Biryani or Masala Dosa? Swiggy reveals what foodies were enjoying this year

e-Paper Get App
Food delivery app shared Swiggy Annual Trends Report which traced what Indians ordered the most to soothe their food cravings. While you think back on what you kept repeating on the food cart, take a look at the top dishes that foodies bought via Swiggy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
If you are someone whose smartphone is loaded with food apps, let's ask you a question: What did you order this year? In case you're puzzled to remember the long list delicacies you would have tried through the last 365 days of 2022, Swiggy has tracked that for most foodies like you.

Food delivery app shared Swiggy Annual Trends Report which listed what Indians ordered the most to soothe their food cravings. According to the report, it was Chicken Biryani that the topped the list and Masala Dosa that scored second.

Snacks that India brought to celebrate and treat the butterflies in the tummy had Samosa and popcorn on the top, which followed by pav bhaji, french fries, garlic breadsticks and more. Meanwhile, how could foodies leave behind their sweet touch? "Gulab Jamun" won the title of the most ordered desserts on Swiggy in 2022.

Check out more details and see if your favourite food made to the top trends:

Swiggy Annual Trends Report

Swiggy Annual Trends Report | Swiggy report accessed by FPJ

On Twitter, Swiggy has hilariously taken a dig into the customers' orders while hinting them how many times they added items to their card. While they showed that the most-ordered dessert made a 2,768,318 count, the quirky tweet tweaked the payment section to read, "₹bahotzyadapyaar."

Twitter

Meanwhile, the official data also acknowledged their delivery partners without whose contributions that service would be incomplete. Manoj Vk from Thiruvananthapuram, Dinesh Kumar from Trichy and Sachin Saini from Panipat clocked over 8,300 orders in 2021, while among their women delivery executives, Thresia and Viji both from Thiruvananthapuram delivered close to 6,000 orders, the report read.

