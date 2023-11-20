Chhath Puja Or World Cup Match? Kathmandu Screens Cricket Match During Festivities, Video Goes Viral...

As Chhath Puja and IND vs AUS CWC 2023 fell on the same day, people of Kathmandu, Nepal decided to celebrate both. In a video surfaced online, people were seen enjoying the world cup final match amidst Chhath festivities. Dressed in traditional attires and vibing to devotional music, men and women were seen witnessing the match under a festival pandal in the national capital. WATCH VIDEO:

Chhath Puja 2023

Chhath Puja 2023 started on the 17th of this month and would end on Monday, November 20. The festival happens to be an auspicious period of four days offering prayers to Sun God and seeking His divine blessings. Women take a holy dip in a river or a pond and offer water worshipping Surya Bhagwan along with other rituals. They also observe a fast for the well-being of their family.

The festival is mainly celebrated in North India and its neighbourhood, including Nepal. Indian communities in US were also seen observing this sacred occasion on Sunday as women offered prayers and water (Arghya) to Sun God.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match

On Sunday, India and Australia battled for the cricket world cup 2023. It was held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, India and graced by the presence of the Indian PM himself along with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Australia was given a target of 241 runs by India which they easily scored to claim the prestigious trophy.

