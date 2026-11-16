Chhath Puja In Japan: Bihari Family Performs Rituals In Tokyo, Offers Arghya To Rising Sun; Videos Go Viral |

Thousands of miles away from Bihar, a family from the state brought the spirit of Chhath Puja to Tokyo, Japan, observing the four-day festival with traditional rituals and prayers. Videos of the celebration, showing family members offering Arghya to the rising Sun and singing Chhath songs, have gone viral on social media.

The visuals were shared on Instagram by Utsav Singh, a software engineer and content creator popularly known as ‘Japan Wala Bihari’. Originally from Begusarai in Bihar, Singh currently lives in Tokyo and has been documenting how his family continues to follow its cultural traditions while living abroad.

In one of the videos, family members can be seen gathered near a river, offering prayers as part of the Chhath rituals. Women dressed in traditional attire sing devotional Chhath songs while performing the ceremonies, maintaining customs associated with the festival.

Another video offers a glimpse of the preparations at home, where women in the family are seen preparing prasad and singing traditional songs. The family members come together to perform the rituals and pray for the health and well-being of their loved ones.

The videos have drawn attention online, with viewers reacting to the family's efforts to preserve its cultural and religious traditions far from home. The celebration also highlights how members of the Bihari diaspora continue to observe Chhath Puja in different parts of the world.

Chhath Puja Celebrations In Mumbai

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja celebrations also drew large crowds in Mumbai, where thousands of devotees gathered at Juhu Chowpatty on Monday morning to offer Arghya to the rising Sun, marking the concluding rituals of the festival. Worshippers prayed to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for their families' health, happiness and prosperity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The four-day festival, observed from November 13 to 16 this year, concluded with Usha Arghya, followed by Parana. Apart from Juhu Beach, devotees also gathered at Banganga Tank, Shivaji Park, Powai Lake and other waterfront locations across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay and culminates with prayers to the setting and rising Sun. The festival holds particular significance for people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with devotees gathering at rivers, ponds and other water bodies to perform the rituals.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!