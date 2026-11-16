Chhath Puja In Mumbai: Thousands Gather At Juhu Beach To Offer Arghya To Rising Sun; Videos | X/@ShridharNirala

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees gathered at Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatty on Monday morning to offer Arghya to the rising Sun, marking the concluding rituals of Chhath Puja. The beach witnessed large crowds as worshippers offered prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for their families’ health, happiness and prosperity.

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Devotees Pray For Family Well-being

Devotees said they observe the festival with faith and devotion, praying for peace at home and the well-being and long life of their loved ones. Several worshippers spoke about their belief that sincere prayers to Chhathi Maiya bring blessings to their families.

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The four-day festival, being observed from November 13 to 16 this year, reached its conclusion with Usha Arghya, the ritual of offering prayers to the rising Sun, followed by Parana. Juhu Beach was among the major gathering points, with celebrations also taking place at Banganga Tank, Shivaji Park, Powai Lake and other waterfront locations across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia Join Celebrations At Juhu Beach

The celebrations also saw the participation of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who attended the Chhath Puja gathering at Juhu Beach on the evening of November 15. Speaking about his association with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, Sood said their relationship goes back around 20 to 25 years.

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He said seeing a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar come together for the festival made him proud, acknowledging their contribution to the country. Sood also extended his wishes to devotees, praying that Chhathi Maiya keeps them happy.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also visited Juhu Beach on November 15 to join the celebrations. Speaking about her devotional track ‘Chhathi Maiya’, she thanked devotees for the love they had shown the song and said she felt fortunate to have portrayed the festival through it.

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Bhatia recalled visiting Patna during the song’s promotions and performing the Ganga Aarti. She said she had wished to witness Chhath Puja in person and was delighted to experience the festival alongside thousands of devotees in Mumbai, her home city. She added that the significance of the festival and what she had learnt about its traditions would remain with her.

Chhath Puja is observed over four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and culminating in Usha Arghya and Parana. The festival holds particular significance for devotees from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, many of whom gather at rivers, ponds and coastal stretches to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

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