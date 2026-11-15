Chhath Puja 2026: Thousands Gather At Ganesh Ghat In Bhiwandi To Offer Sandhya Arghya To Setting Sun; Police Deployed For Security |

Bhiwandi: Thousands of devotees gathered at Ganesh Ghat in Shelar, under the Shelar Gram Panchayat, on Sunday evening to celebrate Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. The ghat witnessed a vibrant display of faith as women observing the fast stood in water and offered arghya to the setting sun, praying for the well-being of their families, the longevity of their children and prosperity.

As evening approached, the number of devotees continued to swell, turning Ganesh Ghat into a sea of worshippers. Women dressed in traditional attire performed the rituals with devotion, while family members accompanied them and joined in prayers and chants of “Jai Chhathi Maiya”.

Devotional songs create festive atmosphere

The ghat resonated with traditional Chhath songs, devotional music and bhajans, adding to the spiritual fervour of the occasion. Special arrangements had been made at the venue for the celebrations, with devotees arriving in large numbers along with their families.

The festive atmosphere reflected the deep-rooted faith of the community, with worshippers participating in rituals and cultural programmes throughout the evening.

Prayers for children's longevity and family prosperity

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe rigorous rituals, including fasting, with many women undertaking a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water). The festival follows four main stages — Nahay-Khay, Kharna, offering arghya to the setting sun and offering prayers to the rising sun.

A distinctive feature of Chhath Puja is the worship of both the setting and rising sun, symbolising gratitude towards nature and the sources of life and energy. Devotees believe that the Sun God blesses them with health and vitality, while Chhathi Maiya protects children and brings happiness and prosperity to families.

Police deployed for crowd management

Considering the large turnout, police personnel were deployed at Ganesh Ghat to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations. The rituals were conducted peacefully, with devotees participating in the festivities in a disciplined manner.

The celebrations once again highlighted the growing popularity of Chhath Puja in Bhiwandi and the strong cultural and religious connection of the city's Purvanchali community with the festival.

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