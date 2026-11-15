20-Year-Old Youth Goes Missing In Dawdi Pond During Chhath Puja Rituals; Fire Brigade Launches Search Operation |

Dombivli: A Chhath Puja celebration turned into a nightmare for a family in Dombivli after a 20-year-old youth went missing in the waters of Dawdi pond on Sunday. The youth, identified as Jugnoo Kashyap (20), reportedly entered the pond during the religious rituals but got submerged after failing to gauge the depth of the water. A search operation was immediately launched by the fire brigade.

Youth Enters Dawdi Pond During Chhath Puja Celebrations

According to preliminary information Kashyap had arrived at the pond in the Dawdi area with his family to celebrate Chhath Puja. Devotees had gathered at the waterbody to offer prayers as part of the festival rituals. During the celebrations, Kashyap entered the pond but reportedly moved towards a deeper section. Unable to assess the depth, he got into difficulty and disappeared beneath the water.

The incident triggered panic among his family members and other devotees present at the spot. As news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered around the pond, while efforts were made to locate the missing youth.

Police And Fire Brigade Launch Search Operation

Following the incident, police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation. Firefighters deployed a boat to search different sections of the pond and continued efforts to trace Kashyap.

Fire brigade officer Ravi Gowari confirmed that the search operation was underway. He said the fire brigade personnel were making efforts to locate the missing youth.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Chhath Puja celebrations in the area. What was meant to be a day of religious devotion and family celebrations turned into a distressing experience for Kashyap's relatives, who remained at the pond as rescue personnel continued their search.

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