Chhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)

Hundreds of people of Indian origin from New Jersey and New York flocked to waterfronts in the United States as they celebrated the auspicious festival of Chhath on Sunday. The festival was celebrated by members of the Indian community, who gathered on both Saturday and Sunday for the festivities. US Celebrates Chhath Puja 2023; Watch Video:

#WATCH | US: Hundreds of people of Indian origin from New Jersey and New York flocked to water fronts to celebrate Chhath Pooja at Papaianni Park, Edison, New Jersey.#ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/4JsutMcFKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

From flower decorations to wearing traditional attire, here's a glimpse of celebration from the US

Notably, they flocked to the waterfronts to celebrate Chhath Puja at Papaianni Park, Edison, New Jersey. Flower decorations were seen at the park, where women decked in Indian attire carried out the traditional rituals.

Sun salutations on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

The Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun. On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising sun and break the fast.

Kathmandu observes the festival

Meanwhile, the devotees in Kathmandu also thronged to nearby holy water bodies on Sunday evening, offering Arghya to Lord Sun as they prepared to stay awake for the whole night as the arduous fasting of Chhath entered the third day.

A Nepalese Hindu woman looks on while offering prayers to the setting sun on the banks of the Bagmati river during the Chhath festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, November 19, 2023. pic.twitter.com/O4Q6oBijGD — Skanda Gautam (@GautamSkanda) November 19, 2023

Devotees especially take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.