 Chhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)

Chhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)

The Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Hundreds of people of Indian origin from New Jersey and New York flocked to waterfronts in the United States as they celebrated the auspicious festival of Chhath on Sunday. The festival was celebrated by members of the Indian community, who gathered on both Saturday and Sunday for the festivities. US Celebrates Chhath Puja 2023; Watch Video:

From flower decorations to wearing traditional attire, here's a glimpse of celebration from the US

Notably, they flocked to the waterfronts to celebrate Chhath Puja at Papaianni Park, Edison, New Jersey. Flower decorations were seen at the park, where women decked in Indian attire carried out the traditional rituals.

Sun salutations on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

The Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun. On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising sun and break the fast.

Kathmandu observes the festival

Meanwhile, the devotees in Kathmandu also thronged to nearby holy water bodies on Sunday evening, offering Arghya to Lord Sun as they prepared to stay awake for the whole night as the arduous fasting of Chhath entered the third day.

Devotees especially take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhath Puja Or World Cup Match? Kathmandu Screens Cricket Match During Festivities, Video Goes Viral...

Chhath Puja Or World Cup Match? Kathmandu Screens Cricket Match During Festivities, Video Goes Viral...

Chhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)

Chhath Puja 2023: US & Nepal Celebrate Auspicious Festival With Prayers To Sun God (WATCH)

WATCH: Young Cricket Fan Cries Inconsolably After India Loses CWC 2023 Against Australia, Hugs...

WATCH: Young Cricket Fan Cries Inconsolably After India Loses CWC 2023 Against Australia, Hugs...

Australia Won WC 2023, But These Reactions On What Cricket Fans Would Have Done If India Claimed The...

Australia Won WC 2023, But These Reactions On What Cricket Fans Would Have Done If India Claimed The...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Chandigarh Auto Driver Vows To Give Free Rides If Team India Wins Final