Chennai: 7-Foot-Long Snake Found Seated Inside Scooter; Rescued

Snake in Chennai | PTI

In a chilling incident reported from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a snake was seen coiling itself into a scooter's nose panel in the front. News agency PTI shared a video from the incident showing the reptile fitting itself inside the space while informing that it was carefully rescued by officials. WATCH VIDEO:

VIDEO | Fire Department officials rescued a 7-foot-long snake coiled inside a scooter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/oTuUOVSlXX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2023

The video started showing a scooter opened from its front side. It focused on a huge snake, reportedly running up to seven feet, seated inside the vehicle. News reports stated that the snake which coiled itself in the two-wheeler was soon rescued by fire department officials. The supporting video showed the officials releasing the snake into a bag purportedly to leave it in a forest later.

As the incident came to light after the floods in Chennai, it is believed that the snake would have escaped its habitat to escape waterlogging and flooding. Several regions of the city were closely submerged in rainwater after heavy downpours earlier this month as a result of Cyclone Michaung.

A huge crocodile was spotted walking the roads of the city amidst the floods resulted due to the cyclonic storm. It took place near the Nedungundram lake. Similarly, another aquatic life surfaced on the land in the wake of the severe weather conditions. Fish were seeing floodwater, making people go fishing on city streets.