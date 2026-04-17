'Chappal Leke Marenge': Man Arrested For Alleged Harassing Woman Near BHU Hyderabad Gate; Police Hunt For Second Accused After Video Goes Viral

A man has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman near the Hyderabad Gate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi on April 9, police said. The incident, which occurred late at night, has sparked renewed discussions around women’s safety in public spaces, particularly around university areas.

According to police officials, the woman, a student, was walking alone through the Hyderabad Gate area when two men travelling in SUVs allegedly began passing inappropriate comments and harassing her.

Student confronts accused, records video

Instead of ignoring the situation, the student confronted the accused and started recording them on her phone. Her response reportedly drew attention from people nearby, leading to a crowd gathering at the spot.

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As the situation escalated, one of the accused fled the scene before authorities could arrive. The video recorded during the confrontation soon surfaced on social media and went viral, prompting swift police intervention.

Police action after viral video

ACP Bhelupur Gaurav Kumar stated that police took immediate cognisance of the matter after the incident and the viral video came to their notice. Acting promptly, the Chitaipur Police registered a case and arrested one of the accused involved in the alleged harassment.

Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the second suspect who escaped from the location. Officials said efforts are underway to identify his whereabouts and ensure legal action is taken against him as well.

Authorities reaffirm commitment to women’s safety

Police officials described the action as part of their continued efforts to maintain law and order and ensure women feel safe in public spaces. The quick response, including the arrest and ongoing search operation, has been viewed as a strong message against harassment and misconduct.

Authorities have also urged citizens to report such incidents immediately and assured that strict action will be taken against offenders. The case highlights the growing role of public vigilance and social media in bringing incidents to light and enabling faster police response.