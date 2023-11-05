'Chandni Choke': Shashi Tharoor Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Forward On Delhi Pollution, Viral Image Renames Popular Areas From The City

Congress leader and noted writer Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the air pollution in New Delhi and shared a WhatsApp forwarded message on his X page. The viral image showed popular areas of the city renamed with reference to the poor air quality there. For instance, one of the four places mentioned in the message read "Chandni Choke" instead of Chandni Chowk. Check post

Not my own creation: this is going around @whatsApp as exasperated Delhiites choke and splutter under an AQI of 462, nearly 19 times the @who safe limit of 25. As someone remarked, “no wonder the government has renamed the main road the Martavya Path!” pic.twitter.com/FmoRwg6cd9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2023

More about the viral post

Tharoor clarified on X that the renaming wasn't done by him and the message was one of the eye-catching ones circulating on WhatsApp. "Not my own creation: this is going around @whatsApp," he said while reflecting on the concerning AQI of the national capital. Taking a look at the image, one could figure out that spots such as Lutyens' Delhi, Hauz Khas, and Dhaula Kaun were tweaked in a satirical manner. They instead read as follows: Pollutyens' Delhi, Haze Khas, and Dhua Khan.

Places in Delhi NCR to be renamed due to Pollution:



Rajiv Choke



Qutub Bimar



Hazard Nagar



Hauz Khaasi



HUDA Toxicity Centre



SufferLung



Dhoolchand



Mariya Ganj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 3, 2023

Another post shared on the social media site took a further dig at the pollution-affected areas in Delhi-NCR. The historic monument Qutub Minar was hilariously dubbed "Qutub Bimar" due to the sickening pollution leading to respiratory illnesses. Of many other places being named, HUDA City Centre was tweaked to "HUDA Toxicity Centre."

Delhi pollution

Earlier this November, Noida was declared the most-polluted city with an alarming AQI closely touching 700. The city coughed and breathed at 695 AQI, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, its neighbouring city Delhi also witnessed worse air quality leaving citizens worried. On Sunday morning, the national capital plunged to 'severe plus' with a dense haze in the skies. Considering the severe pollution situation in the region, the government announced the shutting down of schools till November 10.

