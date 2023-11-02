'Chand Nikal Aaya, Biwi Ko Vrat Kholna Hai': Husband Calls Delhi Police On Karwa Chauth Amidst Traffic; 2 Cops Help Man Escape Crowded Roads

A man stuck in Delhi traffic on the night of Karwa Chauth called cops for assistance. He dialed the police control room from the Samalkha flyover to seek help to escape the crowded route and reach home in time, following which reportedly two cops were dispatched to help him out. The incident has gone viral on social media due to the unique call made to the cops. "Chand nikal aaya, biwi ko vrat kholna hai. Traffic jam hai," the husband was quoted as saying in media reports.

Karwa Chauth 2023

Karwa Chauth is an occasion where a partner (traditionally, the wife) observes a fast for the other and breaks it only after moonrise. It was celebrated on November 1 this year. The Hindu festival holds a special time 'muhurat' to end the fasting.

From applying henna on one's hand to reciting prayers to Devi Ma, the festival is celebrated with great joy. Married women pray for the well-being of their families and husbands on this auspicious day.

Similar Incident

Such instances reflect the trust that lies in the minds of people towards police forces. In a similar case reported from Mumbai, a few days ago, a girl tagged the city police for help after losing 'Sukoon (peace).' Her post went viral on social media along with the reply that came from the Mumbai Police, proving once again they were friendly and approachable in the times of need.

