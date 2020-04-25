'Chal ab tu kat le': Chetan Bhagat ridicules Kunal Kamra after latter says 'even Hitler was a better author than you'

On Saturday, amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, author Chetan Bhagat and standup comedian Kunal Kamra got into a verbal duel on Twitter, which ended with the 'Five Point Someone' author telling the comedian 'chal ab tu kat le'.

It all started after Bhagat requested the government authorities to add books in the essential category (only medicines, vegetables, groceries etc. are included in the category). Taking to Twitter, the author wrote, "Would request authorities to consider adding books in the essential category. (Not just saying it coz I write books.) People have time to read now and reading builds knowledge, imagination and concentration. Better people read books than be glued to the screen all day."