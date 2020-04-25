'Chal ab tu kat le': Chetan Bhagat ridicules Kunal Kamra after latter says 'even Hitler was a better author than you'

On Saturday, amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, author Chetan Bhagat and standup comedian Kunal Kamra got into a verbal duel on Twitter, which ended with the 'Five Point Someone' author telling the comedian 'chal ab tu kat le'.
It all started after Bhagat requested the government authorities to add books in the essential category (only medicines, vegetables, groceries etc. are included in the category). Taking to Twitter, the author wrote, "Would request authorities to consider adding books in the essential category. (Not just saying it coz I write books.) People have time to read now and reading builds knowledge, imagination and concentration. Better people read books than be glued to the screen all day."
Standup comedian Kunal Kamra mocked the author and said, "Even Hitler was a better author than you." Kamra also made fun of Bhagat's book 'Half Girlfriend'. He said, "One of your knowledge/ Imagination expanding book had a line - “deti hai toh deh varna kat le” Every book must be in the essential category including Mein Kampf but certainly not your ‘books’."
However, the author had the last laugh. Bhagat said, "Yes bro, a fictional character said those lines. Not the author. If u knew anything about writing you’d know the difference. Chal ab tu kat le."
Meanwhile, the MHA has allowed all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes to open. However, shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open
Also, the shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas, added the Ministry.
