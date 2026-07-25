CEO Questions Employee For Leaving Office 10 Minutes Early, Sparking Debate On Workplace Micromanagement

A Reddit post shared by a young HR professional has ignited a discussion about workplace surveillance, micromanagement, and employee expectations in Indian offices after she claimed her CEO personally contacted her on WhatsApp for leaving work just 10 minutes before the official end of the day.

The incident, posted on Reddit's r/Indian Workplace, has resonated with many professionals who believe that measuring employees by the clock instead of their performance can create a stressful work environment.

CEO's WhatsApp message leaves employee shocked

According to the employee, she had recently begun her first full-time corporate job when the incident took place. She said she left the office at 5:43 pm, roughly 10 minutes before the scheduled end of the workday.

Shortly after leaving, she received a WhatsApp message from the company's CEO asking, "What time did you leave today?"

She replied by confirming that she had left at 5:43 pm and later shared a screenshot of the conversation in her Reddit post.

The unexpected message left her wondering whether this level of monitoring was common in corporate workplaces.

Employee claims double standards at workplace

The employee explained that what frustrated her most was what she perceived as inconsistent treatment within the organisation.

She alleged that the company had taken 17 days to reimburse work-related expenses that she had initially paid out of her own pocket, despite her sending multiple reminders.

At the same time, she claimed that senior managers frequently stepped away for hour-long breaks, while several colleagues often took breaks lasting around 30 minutes without attracting any attention.

In contrast, she said she rarely took proper breaks during the day, yet was questioned immediately after leaving just a few minutes early.

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"Corporate life is way tougher"

Describing herself as a Gen Z employee who had only recently entered the workforce, she admitted that the experience had changed her perception of office life.

She wrote that corporate life was "way tougher" than she had imagined, suggesting the incident made her question workplace culture and expectations.

Reddit users call it micromanagement

The story attracted widespread reactions from Reddit users, many of whom viewed the CEO's message as an example of excessive micromanagement rather than effective leadership.

Several commenters argued that organisations should prioritise employee productivity and results over closely tracking minor differences in attendance. Others shared similar experiences from startup environments, saying they had been expected to handle additional responsibilities despite long commutes, extended workdays, or limited resources.

Many advised the employee to gain valuable work experience before exploring opportunities at companies with healthier workplace cultures.