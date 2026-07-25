BMTC Bus Driver Intervenes After Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment On Bengaluru Bus, Video Goes Viral

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus became the centre of attention after a video showing a driver confronting a man accused of sexually harassing a woman passenger spread widely on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on July 24 on a BMTC bus operating between Hebbal and Manyata Tech Park, one of Bengaluru's busiest commuter corridors. The footage has since generated widespread discussion over public safety, bystander intervention, and the importance of following legal procedures.

Woman alleges sexual misconduct during journey

According to reports, a woman travelling on the bus accused a male passenger of sexually harassing her during the journey. She confronted the man near the front section of the vehicle while recording the incident on her mobile phone.

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The accused, who was shirtless at the time, was seen standing close to the entrance of the bus while holding what appeared to be a blue-striped cloth. As the confrontation intensified, other passengers began paying attention to the situation unfolding inside the vehicle.

BMTC driver steps in to stop the situation

The bus driver, identified as Praveen, intervened after the argument escalated. Viral footage shows him physically restraining the accused in an apparent attempt to prevent him from leaving the bus.

During the confrontation, the driver slapped and kicked the man after tensions rose further. The situation became more heated when the accused allegedly spat at the driver while being questioned.

Another commuter wearing a brown shirt also helped hold the accused as the confrontation continued near the bus entrance.

Viral video shows heated exchange inside the bus

The woman remained actively involved throughout the confrontation and was seen appearing to slap or push the accused while demanding accountability. The accused repeatedly gestured in a defensive manner as passengers surrounded him.

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The bus appeared to have either stopped or slowed down during the incident. The doors remained shut for some time, preventing the accused from immediately exiting the vehicle while the situation was being handled.

Several passengers watched the altercation unfold, while others appeared to remain seated as events progressed.

No official police complaint yet

At the time of publication, no formal police complaint had reportedly been registered in connection with the incident. Authorities have also not officially verified the woman's allegations.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed publicly, and there has been no confirmation on whether BMTC has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

As the legal process has not yet begun, the allegations remain unverified.

Social media divided over driver's actions

The viral clip has drawn mixed reactions online. Many users praised the BMTC driver for stepping in quickly to support the woman and prevent the accused from leaving the scene.

Others, however, argued that while immediate intervention may be necessary in certain situations, allegations of this nature should ultimately be investigated through the appropriate legal process to ensure fairness for all parties.