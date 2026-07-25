'Gen Z Has Done It': Social Media Erupts With Celebrations After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation from the Union Cabinet, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the political and public fallout over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The resignation comes at a crucial juncture, just ahead of the third round of talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading nationwide protests over the examination issue. The party had consistently maintained that Pradhan's resignation was its "non-negotiable" demand, making the development a significant political moment.

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Open letter references NEET controversy

In a detailed open letter released after stepping down, Pradhan stated that he had decided to resign in view of the distress and uncertainty caused by the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The controversy surrounding the medical entrance test has sparked widespread outrage among students, parents, and educators. Allegations of a paper leak and concerns over the integrity of the examination process led to protests across several states, with opposition parties and student groups demanding accountability.

While Pradhan's resignation marks a major political development, the broader investigation into the alleged examination irregularities is expected to continue.

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Social media flooded with reactions

Soon after the announcement, social media platforms witnessed an outpouring of reactions, with hashtags related to Pradhan's resignation and the NEET controversy trending nationwide.

Many users described the resignation as a victory for student-led protests and public pressure. One user wrote, "This is the power of youth." Another commented, "Gen Z has done it!"

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A widely shared post read, "DHARMENDRA PRADHAN ACTUALLY RESIGNED WTF. IS THIS A WIN OF PUBLIC FINALLY OMG." Another user simply declared, "History has been MADE."

The online response quickly evolved into a meme fest, with thousands of users sharing humorous posts, political commentary, and celebratory messages reflecting what many viewed as a landmark moment in the ongoing controversy.

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What lies ahead

With Pradhan's resignation now official, attention will shift to the Centre's upcoming discussions with the CJP and the government's next steps in addressing concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The outcome of the talks and the ongoing investigation are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of one of the country's most important entrance examinations.