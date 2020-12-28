'CEO is sinking company': Twitter reacts to Rahul Gandhi's personal trip abroad ahead of Congress Foundation Day

Rahul Gandhi missed the party's 136th Foundation Day program today as he has left for short personal trip to abroad.

The Congress MP also did not attend the meeting of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders to review the party's performance in the local body elections.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising 'Tiranga Yatras' and running a social media campaign 'Selfie with Tiranga'.

Rahul Gandhi is travelling amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against agricultural laws. Gandhi led a delegation which met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 17 and submitted the memorandum along with a purported 2 crore signatures of the farmers against the recently enacted laws.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had a field day after party's general secretary and communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala told ANI that Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip.

"Mr @RahulGandhi sadly entirely lacks his Dadi’s political instincts, sense of timing. However discontent voters may be with present govt, they will never vote for opposition mostly because of him. He’s an amiable person, but not a political leader. The CEO is sinking the company (sic)," wrote senior journalist Sagarika Ghose.

