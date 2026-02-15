CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding

A wedding celebration in Jaipur took a shocking turn after an alleged thief, posing as a guest, reportedly stole a bag containing jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the bride during the ceremony. The entire act was later discovered through event footage, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Theft reported at Jagatpura wedding venue

The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area, where Naveen Karol’s wedding was being celebrated. Around 10:15 pm, the bride and groom were on stage posing for photographs while guests gathered nearby to offer their wishes.

Amid the celebrations, a well-dressed man carrying a blazer allegedly blended into the crowd without raising suspicion. According to the police complaint, he calmly approached the stage and, within seconds, picked up the bride’s bag.

CCTV footage reveals how theft happened

Later examination of the wedding video recordings reportedly showed the suspect concealing the bag inside his blazer before quietly walking away. With family members and guests focused on the ceremony and photography, no one noticed the theft at the time.

The bride became aware of the missing bag only after the photoshoot concluded. The bag is said to have contained jewellery and cash amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Police complaint filed, accused identified

After an unsuccessful search across the venue, the family reviewed the event footage, which clearly captured the incident. Following this, the groom’s brother, Nitin Karol, lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Officials have stated that the accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to track him down. Authorities are also reviewing additional footage and questioning staff members present at the venue.

Growing concerns over wedding security

The incident has raised concerns about security arrangements at large wedding gatherings, especially in bustling cities like Jaipur where events often host hundreds of guests. Police have advised families to remain vigilant, ensure valuables are kept secure, and coordinate with venue management for adequate surveillance during high-profile functions.

As the investigation continues, the viral video has sparked discussions online about safety measures at wedding venues and the increasing boldness of such thefts.