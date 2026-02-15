 CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding

CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding

A wedding in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area turned distressing after a man posing as a guest allegedly stole the bride’s bag containing jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh. The theft occurred during a stage photoshoot and went unnoticed. Later, event footage revealed the suspect hiding the bag in his blazer. Police have identified the accused and launched a probe

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

A wedding celebration in Jaipur took a shocking turn after an alleged thief, posing as a guest, reportedly stole a bag containing jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the bride during the ceremony. The entire act was later discovered through event footage, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Theft reported at Jagatpura wedding venue

The incident occurred on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area, where Naveen Karol’s wedding was being celebrated. Around 10:15 pm, the bride and groom were on stage posing for photographs while guests gathered nearby to offer their wishes.

Amid the celebrations, a well-dressed man carrying a blazer allegedly blended into the crowd without raising suspicion. According to the police complaint, he calmly approached the stage and, within seconds, picked up the bride’s bag.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To Devotees
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel
₹18,662 Crore Mega Corridor Cleared, India To Build 1st Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel

CCTV footage reveals how theft happened

Later examination of the wedding video recordings reportedly showed the suspect concealing the bag inside his blazer before quietly walking away. With family members and guests focused on the ceremony and photography, no one noticed the theft at the time.

The bride became aware of the missing bag only after the photoshoot concluded. The bag is said to have contained jewellery and cash amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Read Also
Bengaluru Mom Reveals Monthly Nanny Cost To Raise Young Children While Continuing Career: Says, 'I...
article-image

Police complaint filed, accused identified

After an unsuccessful search across the venue, the family reviewed the event footage, which clearly captured the incident. Following this, the groom’s brother, Nitin Karol, lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Officials have stated that the accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to track him down. Authorities are also reviewing additional footage and questioning staff members present at the venue.

Growing concerns over wedding security

The incident has raised concerns about security arrangements at large wedding gatherings, especially in bustling cities like Jaipur where events often host hundreds of guests. Police have advised families to remain vigilant, ensure valuables are kept secure, and coordinate with venue management for adequate surveillance during high-profile functions.

As the investigation continues, the viral video has sparked discussions online about safety measures at wedding venues and the increasing boldness of such thefts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur...
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur...
Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
Bengaluru Mom Reveals Monthly Nanny Cost To Raise Young Children While Continuing Career: Says, 'I...
Bengaluru Mom Reveals Monthly Nanny Cost To Raise Young Children While Continuing Career: Says, 'I...
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
'Are You Paying For Entire Building?' Bengaluru Man's ₹16,883 Electricity Bill For 3BHK Flat Stuns...
'Are You Paying For Entire Building?' Bengaluru Man's ₹16,883 Electricity Bill For 3BHK Flat Stuns...