Caught On Cam: Man Dressed In Haryana Police Uniform Seen Allegedly Engaging In Obscene Act With Woman At Faridabad Spa |

Faridabad: A shocking video allegedly showing a man dressed in a Haryana Police uniform involved in an indecent act with a woman at a spa centre in Haryana’s Faridabad has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and raising questions over the conduct of the individual seen in uniform. The video, reportedly shot inside a Thai spa centre located in a commercial complex, surfaced online after being shared by an X page named Faridabadnews.live.

In the viral clip, three individuals can be seen standing inside the premises. One man appears to be wearing a Haryana Police uniform, while another person is seen dressed in a white shirt and black trousers resembling a security guard’s uniform. A woman wearing a red top and black jeans is also seen interacting with them.

Man In Police Uniform Seen Touching Woman Indecently

As the video progresses, the man dressed in the police uniform can allegedly be seen touching the woman inappropriately, moving her hair aside and touching near her neck while smiling and talking to her. Later, the other man joins the conversation as the three continue interacting.

The footage has rapidly spread across social media platforms, with several users questioning the behaviour of the man seen in the uniform and demanding action if the video is found to be genuine.

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However, the authenticity of the viral video has not yet been independently verified. There is currently no official confirmation regarding the identity of the individuals seen in the clip or the exact date and location where the video was recorded.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many social media users demanding a proper inquiry into whether the individual seen in the video is an actual police personnel or someone impersonating an officer. No official statement has been issued so far by Haryana Police regarding the viral footage.