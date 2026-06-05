Foreign Woman Tourist Allegedly Harassed By Man In Himachal Pradesh; Viral Video Sparks Outrage |

Shimla: A video purportedly from Himachal Pradesh has triggered widespread outrage on social media after CCTV footage appeared to show a foreign woman tourist being inappropriately touched by a young man while walking through a public area.

The incident, which is reportedly dated June 4, 2026, was shared on X by the page The Modern Himachal. The footage shows a group of young men gathered outside a building as two tourists walk past. Within seconds, one of the men is seen allegedly touching a woman tourist inappropriately before she continues walking with her companion.

She was traveling through the hills, enjoying the beauty and peace of Himachal with her friend, when a stranger’s inappropriate touch shattered her sense of safety.



For the victim, it doesn’t matter which state, community, or background the perpetrator belongs to. What she will… pic.twitter.com/dIZ51EsFmM — The Modern Himachal (@themodernhp) June 4, 2026

Sharing the video, The Modern Himachal condemned the incident and urged authorities to take strict action against the accused. “She was travelling through the hills, enjoying the beauty and peace of Himachal with her friend, when a stranger’s inappropriate touch shattered her sense of safety,” the post read.

The page further stated that such incidents tarnish not only the experience of visitors but also the image of India as a safe destination for tourists. “Every such act damages not just an individual’s dignity but also the reputation of our country as safe destinations for travellers,” the post added, while tagging the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The CCTV footage also includes commentary from the person recording the video, who criticises the conduct of the group. “Look at their behaviour,” the narrator says, expressing concern over incidents of harassment faced by tourists in popular destinations. The commentator further suggests that such actions by a few individuals create a negative impression of the region and its residents.

The viral clip has reignited discussions about the safety of women tourists and the need for stronger vigilance in tourist hotspots. Social media users have demanded swift identification of the accused and stringent punishment to deter similar incidents in the future.

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While the authenticity of the footage and the exact location of the incident have not been independently verified, the video has attracted public attention and condemnation online. Authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the matter at the time of publishing.