Robbery In Plane: Chinese Tourist Seen Digging Through Sleeping Co-Passenger's Bags On AirAsia Flight; Arrested In Bangkok | VIDEO

Caught On Cam: Chinese Tourist Seen Digging Through Sleeping Co-Passenger's Bags On AirAsia Flight; Arrested |

Air travel is often considered a relatively safe way to travel, but a disturbing incident involving alleged theft from sleeping passengers has sparked conversations about in-flight security. A video circulating on social media shows a passenger allegedly opening overhead luggage compartments and rummaging through fellow travellers' belongings while they slept.

The footage captures the man moving between overhead compartments, opening several cabinets and looking through bags belonging to unsuspecting passengers. The alleged thefts took place while the travellers appeared unaware that their belongings were being searched.

The video was shared by The New York Post and has since drawn attention online, with social media users discussing the importance of keeping valuables secure even while travelling.

Chinese Tourist Arrested At Bangkok Airport

According to reports, the accused is a 51-year-old Chinese tourist who was arrested at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport on October 12. He was allegedly involved in stealing bank cards from passengers travelling on two domestic flights.

Police reportedly allege that the suspect used a portable card reader to carry out unauthorised transactions shortly after the flights landed. Investigators are also said to suspect that the alleged thefts could be connected to a larger criminal network.

The stolen items were reportedly identified following the suspect's detention by airport authorities. The incident has raised concerns about how easily passengers' belongings can become targets when they are distracted or asleep during a journey.

While passengers often keep their bags in overhead compartments for convenience, the incident serves as a reminder that valuable items, particularly wallets, bank cards and electronic devices, may require additional precautions.

'This Is Why I Pay For Priority Boarding,' Says User

The video prompted a flurry of reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their concerns about leaving personal belongings out of sight during flights.

One user commented, "This is why I pay for priority boarding. My bag is going right over my head, not in the back of the plane because there’s no more room."

Another user pointed out that such incidents might be more common than people realise, writing, "This happens more frequently they you think."

The incident has reignited discussions about in-flight theft and passenger vigilance, with viewers highlighting the importance of keeping valuables close and checking their belongings after travelling.