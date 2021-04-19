'Cardboard beds?': Twitter reacts after Delhi govt revives Radha Soami Satsang Beas' COVID-19 facility

The country’s largest COVID-19 facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi with a capacity of over 10,000 beds has been revived once again for patient admission considering the unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases. The facility was opened last year amid the COVID-19 surge. It was closed down in February this year as cases had dropped.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video conference had announced that the facility is being worked upon to open up for facilitating COVID-19 patients. The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo- Tibetan Border Police.