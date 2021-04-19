'Cardboard beds?': Twitter reacts after Delhi govt revives Radha Soami Satsang Beas' COVID-19 facility

The country’s largest COVID-19 facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi with a capacity of over 10,000 beds has been revived once again for patient admission considering the unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases. The facility was opened last year amid the COVID-19 surge. It was closed down in February this year as cases had dropped.
On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video conference had announced that the facility is being worked upon to open up for facilitating COVID-19 patients. The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo- Tibetan Border Police.
Meanwhile, images of the revived COVID-19 facility surfaced on Twitter on Monday, and the netizens are not pleased.
Many on the microblogging platform are wondering whether the beds are actually cardboard boxes. A Twitter user commented, "Look at the beds!! Cardboard boxes??" "Sorry, but are those cardboard boxes being used as bed frames," wrote another Twitter user.
Congress leader and BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla appreciated the spiritual organisation. "Radha Swami Satsang Beas is really doing good job to help corona victims. Salute to them," he wrote.
Check out a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.
The national capital's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, Delhi's health system is still functioning. But any system has its limit, he said while addressing an online press conference.
