Car 'rally', really? NRIs from San Francisco trolled for 'parking lot' rally supporting farm laws

The non-resident Indians (NRIs) of the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday, February 21, (local time) organised a car rally to lend their support to farm laws introduced by the Indian government.

The car rally was organised at the Mission San Jose High school parking lot at 1:30 pm (EST). According to reports, a number of NRIs joined the car rally to show support to the farm laws. During the rally, reports said, the supporters chanted "Vande Mataram".

As soon as the news of the rally went online, it spread on Twitter immediately. As of now, there are thousands of reactions on Twitter about the car rally. The people who support the farm laws tweeted in favour of the rally. On the other hand, others have criticised NRIs for speaking on matters of the country that they left for another, more developed country.

However, in the pictures that are going viral, one can see very few cars and this has become the subject of all jokes. People are laughing at such a low number of cars being called a 'rally'. Yes, you guessed right! There are memes, a lot of memes.

We have compiled the various reactions for you. Here they are.