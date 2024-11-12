Canva Down: Meme Fest On Social Media After Graphic Designing Platform Faces Outage

Canva Down Memes | X

Graphic designing site 'Canva' faced an outage on Tuesday afternoon. Several users across the globe reported that Canva was down on social media platforms. Netizens didn't simply rush to X and write "Canva Down", rather they shared hilarious memes to react to the situation, which continued even minutes after Canva restored its page.

Take a look at memes below

ahaha 😅 — Ben Haisenburke (@H2_Hamburg_DE) November 12, 2024

I can't meme! — Iron Clerk 🧮 (@IronClerk) November 12, 2024

The memes ranged from a wide range of topics, including politics to movie scenes. Classic memes, which capture impressive facial expressions or carry a funny punch, were shared online.

The issue was fixed in an hour's time, within which hilarious memes had flooded on social media.

Initially, addressing the concerns reported by users online, Canva wrote on X, "We’re on it". They asked people to wait back and have patience as they would rectify the error and restore the platform for users. "We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit http://status.canva.com. We really appreciate your patience", the X post read.

Picsart reacts to Canva's outage

Picsart, another photo and video editing app similar to Canva, reacted to the incident after seeing "Canva down" trending on X. Picsart, which is claims itself to the "world's largest creative platform", wrote on X that they were working. It tried to woo people to try the app when Canva faced an outage.

it’s us you can use us, we’re working — Picsart (@Picsart) November 12, 2024

Picsart is better than canva. (sry canva) — Louisa Gareiss (@louisagareiss) November 12, 2024

"OH NOOOO!! Canva is down?!? If only there was somewhere else you could go…it’s us you can use us, we’re working," it said in an X post. Soon, netizens were seen replying to Picsart by saying, "Picsart is better than canva. (sry canva)". However, a few continued to stay loyal towards Canva. They wrote, "Canva is not a photo editing app. This comparison is irrelevant".