Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:51 PM IST

'Cannot get over Facebook's new name': Fans flood Twitter with memes as FB relaunches as #Meta

FPJ Web Desk
Facebook is now Meta, and it seems like netizens are not really fond of it as Twitter is now witnessing a meme fest. With this change, Facebook will be able to bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure, said Reuters.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse.

Memers have made the best of it by getting hilariously creative. The best part is that even Twitter has joined the fest.

Have a look at a few reactions:

The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices, Reuters said.

Zuckerberg said privacy and safety need to be built in to the metaverse, as he opened the company’s annual virtual and augmented reality conference on Thursday, according to the news report.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:51 PM IST
Free Press Journal