Candidate Rahul Modi secures 420th rank in UPSC examinations; triggers meme fest

The final results for Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2019 were announced on Tuesday.

The written part of Civil Services Examination was held in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August.

A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

While Pradeep Singh topped the examinations, it was a candidate named Rahul Modi who stole the spotlight.

Rahul Modi, who reportedly secured 420th rank in the UPSC exam, triggered a massive meme fest on Twitter for his unique name which is linked to the country's most famous political rivals - Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

Here are some hilarious reactions from Twitterati: