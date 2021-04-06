CancelBoardExams2021: Students protest online; demand cancellation of board exams amidst rising coronavirus cases

Students from different parts of Maharashtra are staging repeated protests demanding SSC and HSC board exams to be either cancelled or conducted online owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

The Maharashtra school education department has been mulling over postponing Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board offline examinations amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, said sources from the department.

Currently, HSC board theory exams are scheduled to begin from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and SSC board theory exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021, via offline mode in Maharashtra.

A senior official of the state school education department said that a final decision regarding SSC and HSC board exams will be taken after a meeting with Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray.