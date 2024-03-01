Viral Video Shows CAA On Amit Shah's Car Number Plate; 'The Message Is Clear', Say Netizens

CAA On Amit Shah's Car Number Plate; 'The Message Is Clear', Say Netizens |

Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has rocked the internet on Friday with a picture of his car's number plate going viral. Pictures and videos showing Amit Shah's car, with an astounding number plate have gone viral on social media. In the viral videos, Shah is seen arriving at BJP headquarters in Delhi in a car with the number plate 'DL1C AA 4421'.

Social Media Buzz Over Number Plate

Pictures and videos of Shah arriving at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in his Tata Safari car with the unique number plate have circulated widely online. Many netizens have interpreted the number plate as a humorous nod to Shah's commitment to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

One user says, "The message is clear." Another sharing the pictures of the number plate said, "The number plate on vehicle says it all."

Number Plate of Home Minister Amit Shah's vehicle says it all🔥😂

Recent Incident Of Chief Justice's Number Plate

The viral sensation of Amit Shah's number plate comes just days after a similar incident involving Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, whose car's number plate read 'DL1 CJI 0001'. Business executive Lloyd Mathias shared a picture of the Chief Justice's car, admiring the unique number plate.

"Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help notice his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool. Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001?" Mathias wrote on X, along with the picture of the car.

Uncertainty Surrounding CAA

The timing of Shah's viral number plate coincides with buzz surrounding the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement of implementing the CAA regulations. As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is expected to be enforced soon, some speculate that Shah's number plate carries a symbolic message.

Despite being passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has not been implemented. Its contentious nature, coupled with concerns about its potential links to a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), has fueled nationwide protests and debate.

About BJP's Crucial CEC Meet In Delhi

Amit Shah attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the BJP in Delhi along party president JP Nadda and representatives from 16 states. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.