Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai, Relatable X Post Goes Viral

Ashish Kacholia misses Mumbai-bound flight | X

On Friday, noted investor Ashish Kacholia shared a post on X informing people about him missing his flight due to the traffic on the roads of Bengaluru. In his X post, Kacholia mentioned about his travel from the IT city to Mumbai and how he couldn't make it to the airport within the expected time.

Hilariously taking a dig at the traffic scenario of the South Indian city, he revealed what he found to be the reason behind him getting delayed to catch his flight to Mumbai. He didn't directly blame the roads of Bengaluru or the traffic there, but he said, "Missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps."

Read X post below

Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps.

Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city.

Life is relative…🤣👍 — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_ARK) August 30, 2024

Obviously, Google Maps🤣👌 — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_ARK) August 30, 2024

Google Maps to be blamed? Netizens share mixed reaction

He suggested that he missed his flights due to inaccurate travel time displayed on Google Maps. And, many netizens were soon seen agreeing with Kacholia. One of the replies to his post, read, "Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask to a local if weather condition is not good in any part of the city." However, some didn't want the blame to go on the app and they asked him to have considered the travel duration properly. They said, "I think bangalore is the only place, where u can't rely the travel time shown on Google map. Rarely happened in Gurgaon."

Further in his post, he compared the two cities and preferred Mumbai and its infrastructure better. "Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city," he wrote in praise of Mumbai.