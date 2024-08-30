 Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai, Relatable X Post Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralInvestor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai, Relatable X Post Goes Viral

Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai, Relatable X Post Goes Viral

Ashish Kacholia didn't directly blame the roads of Bengaluru or the traffic there, but he said, "Missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Ashish Kacholia misses Mumbai-bound flight | X

On Friday, noted investor Ashish Kacholia shared a post on X informing people about him missing his flight due to the traffic on the roads of Bengaluru. In his X post, Kacholia mentioned about his travel from the IT city to Mumbai and how he couldn't make it to the airport within the expected time.

Hilariously taking a dig at the traffic scenario of the South Indian city, he revealed what he found to be the reason behind him getting delayed to catch his flight to Mumbai. He didn't directly blame the roads of Bengaluru or the traffic there, but he said, "Missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps."

Read X post below

Google Maps to be blamed? Netizens share mixed reaction

FPJ Shorts
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

He suggested that he missed his flights due to inaccurate travel time displayed on Google Maps. And, many netizens were soon seen agreeing with Kacholia. One of the replies to his post, read, "Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask to a local if weather condition is not good in any part of the city." However, some didn't want the blame to go on the app and they asked him to have considered the travel duration properly. They said, "I think bangalore is the only place, where u can't rely the travel time shown on Google map. Rarely happened in Gurgaon."

Further in his post, he compared the two cities and preferred Mumbai and its infrastructure better. "Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city," he wrote in praise of Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai,...

Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai,...

'I Love Toxic People': Most Weirdest Hat Messages From NYC Subway Go Viral On Social Media

'I Love Toxic People': Most Weirdest Hat Messages From NYC Subway Go Viral On Social Media

UP Video: Savage Truck Driver Ignores 'Rowdy' Sitting In Middle Of Road, Hits Him & Continues...

UP Video: Savage Truck Driver Ignores 'Rowdy' Sitting In Middle Of Road, Hits Him & Continues...

Photo: Auto Rickshaw With Flat-like Window Goes Viral

Photo: Auto Rickshaw With Flat-like Window Goes Viral

Kangana Ranaut TROLLED For Calling Ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind 'Ram Covid', Dalit 'Galit' During Media...

Kangana Ranaut TROLLED For Calling Ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind 'Ram Covid', Dalit 'Galit' During Media...