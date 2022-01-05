e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rallies 367 pts to reclaim 60k; Nifty above 17,900
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Bulli Bai: Netizens slam people sympathizing with '18-year-old', 'orphaned' accused in case

Shweta Singh seems to have lost both her parents due to COVID-19 and cancer.
FPJ Web Desk
Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Advertisement

The Bulli Bai case has sparked a fresh controversy on social media after an Uttarakhand teen Shweta Singh (18) was revealed to be the mastermind of the application case, wherein photos of more than 100 prominent Muslim women were uploaded on social media for auction.

Singh seems to have lost both her parents due to COVID-19 and cancer. This has some people on Twitter to sympathise towards her. However, this did not sit well with most of the users as they pointed out that age cannot be an excuse for the heinous crime she got involved in

Here are the arguments and counter-arguments on Twitter over Shweta Singh's involvement :

Advertisement

However, maximum of the Twitter users feel Shweta Singh's involvement in the case is a result of planned and systematic attack and that her age shouldn't be an excuse to apologize her.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Bulli Bai case has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

ALSO READ

'You will NOT tell us what to do': Netizens slam Javed Akhtar for asking Bulli Bai victims to... 'You will NOT tell us what to do': Netizens slam Javed Akhtar for asking Bulli Bai victims to...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Advertisement