'You will NOT tell us what to do': Netizens slam Javed Akhtar for asking Bulli Bai victims to 'forgive' 18-yr-old accused

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar was slammed by several users on Twitter after he asked 'Bulli Bai' victims to forgive the 18-year-old accused who has been named in the case.

For the unversed, Uttarakhand teen Shweta Singh (18) is said to be the mastermind of the Bulli Bai application case, wherein photos of more than 100 prominent Muslim women were uploaded on social media for auction.

Singh seems to have lost both her parents due to COVID-19 and cancer. This has caused a lot of people on Twitter to sympathise towards her.

On Wednesday, after the role of the 18-year-old girl in the case came to light, Akhtar also asked the victims to 'show compassion and forgive' her.

"If “bully bai” was really masterminded by an 18-year-old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why what ever she did was wrong . Show her compassion and forgive her," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, his tweet did not go down well with netizens who took to the micro-blogging site to slam him.

A user wrote, "You’re not a victim, and you will NOT tell us what to do. Is that clear?"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how others reacted:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Bulli Bai case has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:34 PM IST