Bulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Bulli Bai App case: 'Super quick and impressive', Twitterati hails Mumbai Police

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Police Cyber Cell | Photo: Representative Image

'Bulli Bai' popped up on January 1 with a number of pictures of Muslim women, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, put up for an online auction.

However, Mumbai Police aced it with their quick and efficient performance in the case. Two days after a case was registered by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell in connection to the photographs of prominent Muslim women being uploaded for auction online on an application, Bulli Bai, the police have detained a 21-year-old civil engineering student, identified as Vishal Kumar Jha, from Bengaluru on Monday.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell detained two people in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The police said that the main accused in the case is a woman who has been detained in Uttarakhand, and that both the accused knew each other.

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Tuesday continued its questioning of the 21-year-old engineering student (identified as Vishal Kumar) detained from Bengaluru in conection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

For having made noteworthy progress in the case, several netizens gushed with gratitude towards the Mumbai Police team. "Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice This was conducted super quickly and impressive..." wrote a Twitter user while another took to salute their commendable efforts and approach in the Bulli Bai case.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
