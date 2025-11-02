'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair – Video

Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair | X/@rajgarh_mamta1

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's popular Pushkar animal fair. A buffalo, reportedly valued at around ₹21 crore, died suddenly after its health deteriorated on Friday. The animal was among the main attractions at the fair, drawing thousands of onlookers every day.

Reportedly, the buffalo had been brought to Pushkar with special arrangements due to its high value. Authorities from the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that a team of veterinarians rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the buffalo’s deteriorating health.

Despite their best efforts to provide immediate treatment, the doctors were unable to save the animal due to its massive body weight and rapidly worsening condition. A video from the fair, which has since gone viral, shows the deceased buffalo surrounded by several visitors and caretakers at the venue.

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on Instagram. One of the users said,"Could be unnatural death."

A user 'street dogs of bombay' who posted the video said,"There are many reasons actually, including stress, pre-existing health issues, and several factors ignored by the owners for business gains. They injected multiple drugs to make the buffalo look bulky and fat."

"This shud be banned, shame on humanity," another user said.

About Pushkar Animal Fair

The week-long Pushkar Cattle Fair, which began on 30 October, is drawing attention for its record valuations. The Pushkar Mela 2025 will conclude on November 5.