 'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair – Video

'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair – Video

Reportedly, the buffalo had been brought to Pushkar with special arrangements due to its high value. Authorities from the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that a team of veterinarians rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the buffalo’s deteriorating health.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's Pushkar Animal Fair | X/@rajgarh_mamta1

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's popular Pushkar animal fair. A buffalo, reportedly valued at around ₹21 crore, died suddenly after its health deteriorated on Friday. The animal was among the main attractions at the fair, drawing thousands of onlookers every day.

Reportedly, the buffalo had been brought to Pushkar with special arrangements due to its high value. Authorities from the Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that a team of veterinarians rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed about the buffalo’s deteriorating health.

Read Also
VIDEO Of Buffalo Worth ₹23-Crore At Rajasthan’s Pushkar Fair Goes Viral; Know About Its Daily...
article-image

Despite their best efforts to provide immediate treatment, the doctors were unable to save the animal due to its massive body weight and rapidly worsening condition. A video from the fair, which has since gone viral, shows the deceased buffalo surrounded by several visitors and caretakers at the venue.

Netizens React

FPJ Shorts
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
'Shakal Se 40, Akal Se 120': Akshay Kumar Pens Quirky Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan As He Turns 60
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 
What Will Happen If IND W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios 
Mastermind Of Odisha SI Recruitment Scam Arrested Near India-Nepal Border
Mastermind Of Odisha SI Recruitment Scam Arrested Near India-Nepal Border

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on Instagram. One of the users said,"Could be unnatural death."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

A user 'street dogs of bombay' who posted the video said,"There are many reasons actually, including stress, pre-existing health issues, and several factors ignored by the owners for business gains. They injected multiple drugs to make the buffalo look bulky and fat."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

"This shud be banned, shame on humanity," another user said.

Netizens React

Netizens React |

About Pushkar Animal Fair

The week-long Pushkar Cattle Fair, which began on 30 October, is drawing attention for its record valuations. The Pushkar Mela 2025 will conclude on November 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's...

'They Injected Multiple Drugs To Make It Look Fat': Buffalo Worth ₹21 Crore Dies At Rajasthan's...

Caught on Camera: Cab Driver Deliberately Rams Bike After Argument In Bengaluru

Caught on Camera: Cab Driver Deliberately Rams Bike After Argument In Bengaluru

MP News: Principal-Teacher Duo Caught Boozing At CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police...

MP News: Principal-Teacher Duo Caught Boozing At CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police...

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scares People On The Streets | Watch

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Turns Annabelle For Halloween, Scares People On The Streets | Watch

VIDEO Of Monkey In Nappy Getting Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store In Texas Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Monkey In Nappy Getting Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store In Texas Goes Viral