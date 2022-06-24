e-Paper Get App

BTS fans angry with a Korean writer for this reason

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
BTS fans are angry with a Korean writer after an article about the K Pop band from The New Yorker went viral on social media. The title of the article was 'Joining the BTS Army'. The write-up spoke about the sojourn of BTS but did not give credit to the group's SHINee and BIGBANG, which angered netizens.

The journalist named Tammy Kim spoke about the suicide of Kim Jonghyun, who was a member of SHINee. The copy also spoke about BTS participating in UNICEF campaign to combat violence against kids. The article also spoke about other K-pop idols but not in a positive way.

One Twitter user wrote, "First of all, Kim Jonghyun is much more than a suicide case. If you are going to write about him, then let it be about his legacy as an artist. It’s unnecessary to specifically correlate BTS’s UNICEF campaign to his passing."

