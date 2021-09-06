BTS fan screams lyrics on Twitter Space; creates history as more than 50k fans join in

'Army', the global fan group of popular South Korean boy band 'BTS' is known for showering love on their favourite band in a myriad of ways. From collecting donations to help people and causes for humanity to making BTS trend on Twitter almost every day, they do all it takes to prove that they are the best fandom in the world.

Recently, one such act by a fan went viral when they screamed instead of singing BTS songs.

A Twitter user by the name 'Yoongi's gf' was bored. So, they created a Twitter Space, wherein they screamed BTS songs instead of singing them. The space attracted more than 61,000 listeners including the likes of Twitter CFO Ned Segal, Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, and others.

Sharing a screengrab of the space, one Twitter user wrote, "dunno why i joined that space but thank you for making my day @CARROTBUNK00 i recorded you for memories among 60k+ listeners who might be as bored as me."

Sharing screenshots, another fan wrote, "yoongi's gf was bored, created a space, had a concert, armys joined & broke the twitter space record ㅋㅋㅋ I LOVE THIS FANDOM SM."

Here's how others reacted. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:45 PM IST