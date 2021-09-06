Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter is into BTS, wife Mridula watches K-dramas; says they want to go to Korea

Bollywood’s versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi revealed that his daughter is a huge fan of South Korean boy band BTS which comprises of the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

During an interaction with a leading daily, the ‘Mirzapur’ actor shared that his baby girl is only into BTS and K-drama actors these days. “She doesn’t watch any Indian actor,” he said.

Pankaj further revealed that his wife Mridula also enjoys K-dramas and watches shows with their daughter.

“My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very famous,” he added.

After garnering immense fame with their songs and also bagging a Grammy nomination this year, BTS is eagerly waiting to meet their fans around the world.

"We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," Jin told IANS.

Pankaj is best known for his roles in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Stree', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' among others. He recently received the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Expressing happiness about the same, Pankaj said, "My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognized my work."

