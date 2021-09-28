BTS announce four LA concerts at SoFi stadium; excited Army celebrate with memes

BTS are returning to Los Angeles for a mini-residency at the new SoFi Stadium, reports Billboard.com. The K-pop stars will bring the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA' to Inglewood, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. The news has excited Army who cannot wait to attend the concert.

The in-person concert will mark the first time BTS have been able to be face-to-face with fans since the 2019 BTS World Tour. The news also arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the livestream concert BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', which will be held October 24.

The October livestream follows the group's 'BTS Map of the Soul On:e' event from October 2020.

According to the release, that show was viewed in 191 countries/regions and used AR and XR tech that allowed the septet to interact with their followers via the 'ARMY on Air' fan event.

SoFi Stadium is one of the largest music venues in Southern California and fans can begin to get tickets on October 5.

Here's how fans are reacting. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:49 PM IST