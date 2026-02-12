'Bro Ate Mother & Kids Together': Florida Man Makes Crunchy Tacos Out Of Dead Iguana Found Under Tree; Netizens In Disbelief

Food choices vary dramatically around the world, shaped by culture, tradition, and geography. While many people rely on plant-based meals or commonly consumed meats like chicken and fish, some communities embrace far more unconventional diets. A recent viral incident from Florida, USA, has stunned social media users after a man openly showcased his habit of cooking and eating frozen iguanas.

How cold weather turns Iguanas into easy prey

Florida occasionally experiences intense winter cold spells that dramatically affect local wildlife. Iguanas, being cold-blooded reptiles, are unable to regulate their internal body temperature. When temperatures drop below 10°C (50°F), they become immobile, entering a temporary state known as cold-stunning.

Viral videos show man collecting and cooking Iguanas

Social media creator Gray Davis, based in Florida, recently went viral after sharing videos of himself collecting these cold-stunned iguanas and preparing them as meals. According to reports, Davis gathers the reptiles early in the morning and cooks them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

In his posts, he demonstrates various cooking methods, including making tacos filled with iguana meat. He describes the taste as similar to chicken, a reason why iguanas are locally nicknamed the “chicken of the tree.”

Why Iguanas are considered an invasive species

Green iguanas are classified as an invasive species in Florida. Originally introduced through the exotic pet trade, their population has exploded due to the warm climate and lack of natural predators. These reptiles cause widespread damage by burrowing into infrastructure, destroying vegetation, and destabilising seawalls.

To control their growing numbers, Florida allows residents to humanely capture and remove iguanas from certain public lands without a permit, particularly during winter months when the reptiles are easier to catch.

Davis claims his actions serve a dual purpose: reducing the invasive population and avoiding food waste. In one video, he mentions discovering nearly 20 eggs inside a female iguana he cooked, suggesting that consuming them may help limit future population growth.

Comments

He also preserves the iguana skin, saying he prefers using as much of the animal as possible to minimise environmental waste.

Internet reacts with shock and curiosity

The viral clips have drawn mixed reactions online. While many viewers expressed disbelief and discomfort, others praised the approach as resourceful and environmentally responsible. One user commented, "As someone who had a pet iguana I’m in disbelief." Another user commented, "I get that you could eat them but... no thanks, suddenly I'm not hungry anymore."